Wednesday, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 26, when he went 0-for-0 against the Giants.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .205 with six doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Adames has had a hit in 28 of 51 games this year (54.9%), including multiple hits eight times (15.7%).

He has homered in nine games this season (17.6%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (31.4%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.8%).

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .270 AVG .194 .347 OBP .302 .492 SLG .347 6 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 12 17/8 K/BB 19/11 0 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 25 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings