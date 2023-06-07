Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate (2022)
- Urias hit .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.
- Urias got a base hit in 75 out of 119 games last season (63.0%), with more than one hit in 19 of those games (16.0%).
- He homered in 16 of 119 games in 2022 (13.4%), including 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Urias drove in a run in 32 of 119 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He came around to score 46 times in 119 games (38.7%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|.273
|AVG
|.210
|.382
|OBP
|.291
|.417
|SLG
|.393
|15
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|29
|42/29
|K/BB
|57/21
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|61
|39 (67.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (59.0%)
|10 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (14.8%)
|19 (32.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|6 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (16.4%)
|13 (22.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (31.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (6-2) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.43), 56th in WHIP (1.415), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
