The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Orioles.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.355), slugging percentage (.399) and OPS (.754) this season.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 104th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Yelich has had a hit in 36 of 58 games this season (62.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.9%).

In 10.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.3% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (48.3%), including 13 games with multiple runs (22.4%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 28 GP 30 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (26.7%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (23.3%)

