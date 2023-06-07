The Milwaukee Brewers (33-28) play the Baltimore Orioles (37-23) on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (4-4) for the Brewers and Dean Kremer (6-2) for the Orioles.

Brewers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.75 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (6-2, 4.43 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers' Burnes (4-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 12 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

The Orioles are sending Kremer (6-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.

Kremer is trying to secure his third straight quality start in this outing.

Kremer will aim to last five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.43), 56th in WHIP (1.415), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.

