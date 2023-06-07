Brewers vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 7
The Milwaukee Brewers (33-28) play the Baltimore Orioles (37-23) on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (4-4) for the Brewers and Dean Kremer (6-2) for the Orioles.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.75 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (6-2, 4.43 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- The Brewers' Burnes (4-4) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 12 games.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (6-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
- Kremer is trying to secure his third straight quality start in this outing.
- Kremer will aim to last five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.43), 56th in WHIP (1.415), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.