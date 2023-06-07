Wednesday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (33-28) versus the Baltimore Orioles (37-23) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on June 7.

The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes (4-4) against the Orioles and Dean Kremer (6-2).

Brewers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Brewers have three wins against the spread in their last seven chances.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 31 times and won 18, or 58.1%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered 16 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 9-7 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 59.2% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 245 (4.0 per game).

The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule