William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, William Contreras (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .236 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (29 of 46), with more than one hit eight times (17.4%).
- He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (26.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (13.0%).
- He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|26
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.89 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.89), 45th in WHIP (1.312), and 65th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
