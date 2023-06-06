The Indiana Fever (1-4), on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, go up against the Chicago Sky (4-3). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and The U.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Fever matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and The U

CBS Sports Network and The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Sky have compiled a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has won each of its two games this year when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

So far this season, two of Sky games have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.