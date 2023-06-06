MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, June 6
As we head into Tuesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most exciting matchups pits the Astros (Hunter Brown) against the Blue Jays (Kevin Gausman).
Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the docket for June 6.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Royals at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-5) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will look to Jesus Luzardo (4-4) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|KC: Greinke
|MIA: Luzardo
|12 (62.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (66.2 IP)
|4.19
|ERA
|4.05
|6.8
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Royals at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -160
- KC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Louie Varland (3-1) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Zach Eflin (7-1) for the game between the teams Tuesday.
|MIN: Varland
|TB: Eflin
|7 (41 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (60 IP)
|3.51
|ERA
|3.30
|8.6
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Twins at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -175
- MIN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Tyler Alexander (1-0) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Taijuan Walker (4-3) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.
|DET: Alexander
|PHI: Walker
|16 (24 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (57.1 IP)
|6.75
|ERA
|5.65
|8.6
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -175
- DET Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (4-4) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Clarke Schmidt (2-5) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|CHW: Giolito
|NYY: Schmidt
|12 (68.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (55.2 IP)
|4.08
|ERA
|5.01
|9.1
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -145
- CHW Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send James Kaprielian (0-6) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (7-1) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|OAK: Kaprielian
|PIT: Keller
|10 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (74.2 IP)
|8.12
|ERA
|3.25
|9.1
|K/9
|11.2
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (3-1) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (1-3) for the game between the teams Tuesday.
|ARI: Henry
|WSH: Irvin
|8 (41 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (27 IP)
|3.73
|ERA
|5.67
|5.5
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Nationals
- ARI Odds to Win: -145
- WSH Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Brown (5-2) to the hill as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Gausman (4-3) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|HOU: Brown
|TOR: Gausman
|11 (62.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (75 IP)
|3.75
|ERA
|2.76
|10.7
|K/9
|12.0
Vegas Odds for Astros at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -130
- HOU Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (3-1) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will look to Luke Weaver (1-2) when the clubs meet Tuesday.
|LAD: Gonsolin
|CIN: Weaver
|7 (35.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (43.2 IP)
|1.77
|ERA
|5.36
|6.3
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Reds
- LAD Odds to Win: -175
- CIN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Reds
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (1-1) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Shane Bieber (4-3) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|BOS: Paxton
|CLE: Bieber
|4 (19 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (75 IP)
|4.26
|ERA
|3.72
|12.8
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -110
- BOS Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Braves Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (2-2) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will look to Bryce Elder (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|NYM: Carrasco
|ATL: Elder
|6 (31.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (65.2 IP)
|5.74
|ERA
|1.92
|5.5
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Mets at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -165
- NYM Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Mets at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (7-3) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Freddy Peralta (5-5) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|BAL: Gibson
|MIL: Peralta
|12 (71.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (60.1 IP)
|3.89
|ERA
|4.48
|5.9
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -130
- BAL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-1) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Dane Dunning (4-1) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|STL: Liberatore
|TEX: Dunning
|3 (11 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (48 IP)
|4.91
|ERA
|2.06
|7.4
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -140
- STL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send John Brebbia (2-0) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will give the start to Dinelson Lamet (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|SF: Brebbia
|COL: Lamet
|25 (23.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (13.2 IP)
|3.80
|ERA
|13.83
|12.5
|K/9
|11.2
Vegas Odds for Giants at Rockies
- SF Odds to Win: -140
- COL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 11.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski (2-2) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson (2-1) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|CHC: Wesneski
|LAA: Anderson
|9 (43 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (52.2 IP)
|4.19
|ERA
|5.47
|6.7
|K/9
|5.6
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -115
- CHC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (3-3) to the hill as they face the Padres, who will counter with Joe Musgrove (3-2) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|SD: Musgrove
|11 (64 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (36.1 IP)
|4.08
|ERA
|4.71
|10.3
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -135
- SEA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
