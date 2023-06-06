With only three rounds remaining in the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) will battle it out in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 6 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Alcaraz vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Alcaraz took down Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

In his most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Alcaraz was eliminated by Fabian Marozsan 3-6, 6-7 on May 15, in the round of 32.

Tsitsipas is coming off a 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 victory over No. 118-ranked Sebastian Ofner in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

In his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 20, Tsitsipas squared off against Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and was eliminated 5-7, 5-7.

Alcaraz has the advantage over Tsitsipas, as he sports a 4-0 record in four head-to-head matchups in the past five years. Their last meeting, which took place at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on April 23, 2023, was taken by Alcaraz, who enjoyed a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

In 12 total sets, Alcaraz has the upper hand, winning nine of them, while Tsitsipas has taken three.

Alcaraz has bested Tsitsipas in 121 total games between them, winning 66 games (54.5%) against Tsitsipas's 55.

Alcaraz vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Stefanos Tsitsipas -500 Odds to Win Match +360 +125 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.7% 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 60.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.7

