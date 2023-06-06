Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Yelich, Adley Rutschman and others in the Milwaukee Brewers-Baltimore Orioles matchup at American Family Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-5) for his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

In 11 starts this season, Peralta has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

The 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.48), 54th in WHIP (1.392), and 30th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 1 6.0 6 3 3 3 2 vs. Giants May. 26 2.1 8 10 5 4 1 at Rays May. 21 6.0 5 3 3 4 3 at Cardinals May. 15 5.1 6 6 6 4 5 vs. Dodgers May. 8 6.0 3 1 1 5 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 28 walks and 25 RBI (52 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .249/.346/.383 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Reds Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Reds Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI (44 total hits).

He's slashing .244/.324/.478 so far this year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Reds Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Reds Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 3

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 61 hits with eight doubles, eight home runs, 43 walks and 28 RBI.

He's slashed .285/.402/.435 on the year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 31 4-for-5 1 0 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 30 1-for-2 2 0 1 1

Ryan Mountcastle Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Mountcastle Stats

Ryan Mountcastle has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 12 walks and 39 RBI (55 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .235/.273/.436 on the year.

Mountcastle enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two walks and an RBI.

Mountcastle Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

