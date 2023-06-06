Abraham Toro is back in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore OriolesJune 6 at 7:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 31, when he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI against the Blue Jays.

Abraham Toro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Abraham Toro At The Plate (2022)

Toro-Hernandez hit .185 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

In 44.2% of his games last season (46 of 104), Toro-Hernandez had a base hit, and in 14 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in 9.6% of his games last year (10 of 104), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Toro-Hernandez picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games last season (25 of 104), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He came around to score in 30.8% of his games last season (32 of 104), with two or more runs on four occasions (3.8%).

Abraham Toro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 55 .195 AVG .177 .241 OBP .237 .336 SLG .314 11 XBH 13 5 HR 5 20 RBI 15 38/9 K/BB 27/13 0 SB 1 Home Away 47 GP 57 20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (45.6%) 9 (19.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (8.8%) 12 (25.5%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (35.1%) 5 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.8%) 13 (27.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (21.1%)

