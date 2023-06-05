Today, the slate at Stade Roland Garros in the French Open consists of four matches in the round of 16, including a matchup between Bernarda Pera (No. 36 ranking) and Ons Jabeur (No. 7). If you're looking for how to watch, head to Tennis Channel, which has the live stream.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: June 5

June 5 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 5

Match Round Match Time Bernarda Pera vs. Ons Jabeur Round of 16 5:00 AM ET Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Round of 16 5:00 AM ET Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Cori Gauff Round of 16 8:15 AM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Lesia Tsurenko Round of 16 8:15 AM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Pera vs. Jabeur

Pera is 15-11 on the year, with no tournament victories.

Jabeur, who holds a 9-5 record in six tournaments so far this year, has notched one tournament title.

In her 26 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Pera has played an average of 23.2 games.

In her 12 matches on clay so far this year, Pera has played an average of 22.7 games.

So far this year, Pera has won 35.2% of her return games and 65.1% of her service games.

Jabeur is averaging 20.1 games per match in her 14 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 52.8% game winning percentage.

In nine matches on clay surfaces this year, Jabeur averages 17.8 games per match and 10.7 games per set with a 58.1% game winning percentage.

Jabeur has a 65% service game winning percentage and a 40.8% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (91 service games won out of 140, and 58 return games won out of 142).

Bet on Pera or Jabeur to win this match with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Elise Mertens 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 Round of 16 Karolina Muchova Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-3 Round of 16 Elina Svitolina Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 7-6 Round of 16 Aryna Sabalenka Sloane Stephens 7-6, 6-4 Round of 16

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.