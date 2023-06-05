Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (32-27) will be eyeing a series sweep when they take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (26-33) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, June 5. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Brewers have +110 odds to play spoiler. Cincinnati (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The matchup's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: TBA - CIN vs Julio Teheran - MIL (1-1, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won six out of the 13 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Reds have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 14, or 50%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won nine of 19 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) William Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+170) Victor Caratini 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Michael Brosseau 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

