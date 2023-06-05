How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 5
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India will hit the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and Joey Wiemer on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- Milwaukee is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 241 (4.1 per game).
- The Brewers have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee has a 7.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.09 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.296 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Julio Teheran will take to the mound for the Brewers, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing six innings and giving up no earned runs.
- In two starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Teheran has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Alek Manoah
|6/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kevin Gausman
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|W 10-8
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|W 5-1
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|6/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|-
|6/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Gibson
|6/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Dean Kremer
|6/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Kyle Bradish
|6/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Luis Medina
|6/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Paul Blackburn
