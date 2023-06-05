The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India will hit the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and Joey Wiemer on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Milwaukee is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 241 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee has a 7.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.09 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.296 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Teheran will take to the mound for the Brewers, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing six innings and giving up no earned runs.

In two starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Teheran has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds W 10-8 Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds W 5-1 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran - 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles - Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics - Home Adrian Houser Luis Medina 6/10/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.