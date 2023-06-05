Brewers vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will try to beat Joey Wiemer and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams square off on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
The Reds are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (-105). Cincinnati (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Reds
|-115
|-105
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-1.5
|+155
|-190
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers' ATS record is 3-5-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in eight of those matchups).
Read More About This Game
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have won in 14, or 50%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Milwaukee has won 14 of its 26 games, or 53.8%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 25 of 59 chances this season.
- The Brewers are 4-5-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-12
|16-15
|15-11
|17-16
|23-16
|9-11
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.