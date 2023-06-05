Brewers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 5
Monday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (26-33) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (32-27) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Brewers will hand the ball to Julio Teheran (1-1, 0.00), while the Reds' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Brewers have gone 3-5-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (eight of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).
- The Brewers have been victorious in 14, or 50%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has a mark of 9-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (241 total), Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.09) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|@ Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Julio Teheran vs Alek Manoah
|June 1
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Kevin Gausman
|June 2
|@ Reds
|W 5-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Williamson
|June 3
|@ Reds
|W 10-8
|Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 4
|@ Reds
|W 5-1
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|June 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Julio Teheran vs TBA
|June 6
|Orioles
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
|June 7
|Orioles
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
|June 8
|Orioles
|-
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Bradish
|June 9
|Athletics
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Luis Medina
|June 10
|Athletics
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn
