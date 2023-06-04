Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (.128 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 163 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with two RBI) against the Reds.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Reds Player Props
|Brewers vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Reds
|Brewers vs Reds Odds
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has two home runs and eight walks while hitting .200.
- In 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), Caratini has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 20 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Caratini has driven in a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 20 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.348
|.435
|OBP
|.400
|.588
|SLG
|.348
|2
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|3/6
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lively (3-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.99 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 1.99 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .193 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.