The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (.128 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 163 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with two RBI) against the Reds.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has two home runs and eight walks while hitting .200.

In 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), Caratini has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 20 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Caratini has driven in a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 20 games so far this season.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .348 .435 OBP .400 .588 SLG .348 2 XBH 0 2 HR 0 4 RBI 2 3/6 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 10 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings