The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has 42 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .243 with 17 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is 42nd in slugging.

In 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%) Tellez has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.1%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (20.8%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.0% of his games this season, Tellez has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (34.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 30 18 (78.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (53.3%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (30.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.7%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (26.7%)

