Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .233.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (32 of 56), with at least two hits 10 times (17.9%).

He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.4% of his games this year, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 of 56 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 29 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (41.4%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

