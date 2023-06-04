Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (26-32) will host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (31-27) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, June 4, with a start time of 1:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Reds (-115). Milwaukee is a 1.5-run favorite (at +150 odds). The total is 10 runs for the contest.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively - CIN (3-2, 1.99 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (1-1, 4.07 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Reds have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (48.1%) in those games.

This year, the Brewers have won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Brewers had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -149 - 1st

