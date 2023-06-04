How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
The Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers will send Ben Lively and Adrian Houser, respectively, out to start when the two squads face off on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, at 1:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Brewers Prediction
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 68 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- Milwaukee is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee has scored 236 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.307 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Houser (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In five starts, Houser has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Alek Manoah
|6/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kevin Gausman
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|W 10-8
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|6/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Luke Weaver
|6/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Gibson
|6/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Dean Kremer
|6/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Kyle Bradish
|6/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Luis Medina
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.