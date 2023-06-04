The Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers will send Ben Lively and Adrian Houser, respectively, out to start when the two squads face off on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, at 1:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 68 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Milwaukee is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 236 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.307 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Houser (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In five starts, Houser has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds W 10-8 Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran Luke Weaver 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles - Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics - Home Adrian Houser Luis Medina

