Sunday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (26-32) and Milwaukee Brewers (31-27) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on June 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Ben Lively (3-2) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (1-1) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Brewers' ATS record is 3-5-0 over their previous 10 contests (eight of those matchups had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (48.1%) in those contests.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (236 total, 4.1 per game).

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

