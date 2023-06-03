How to Watch the Yankees vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman on Saturday.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 90 total home runs.
- New York ranks ninth in baseball with a .422 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
- New York scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (277 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Yankees are 23rd in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.
- New York's pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.233).
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 100 home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks second in the majors with a .466 team slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 327.
- The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Los Angeles strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Cole has collected seven quality starts this year.
- Cole will look to prolong a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Grove (0-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, April 20, when he threw three innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits against the Chicago Cubs.
- Grove has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4 innings per appearance.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Padres
|W 10-7
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Yu Darvish
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-4
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Rays
|L 11-10
|Away
|Gavin Stone
|Josh Fleming
|5/29/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Trevor Williams
|5/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Jake Irvin
|5/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Patrick Corbin
|6/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-4
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Luis Severino
|6/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Gerrit Cole
|6/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Domingo Germán
|6/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hunter Greene
|6/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Brandon Williamson
|6/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
