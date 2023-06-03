On Saturday, Tyrone Taylor (.156 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .160 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

In 10 of 23 games this season (43.5%), Taylor has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Taylor has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four games this year (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .273 AVG .167 .273 OBP .158 .273 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 2/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 13 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings