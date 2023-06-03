Twins vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 3
The Minnesota Twins (31-27) aim to add to their three-game win streak when they take on the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Target Field.
The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (4-0) against the Guardians and Logan Allen (2-2).
Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (2-2, 2.72 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray
- The Twins will send Gray (4-0) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 1.94, a 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.193 in 11 games this season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Sonny Gray vs. Guardians
- The Guardians have scored 206 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .232 for the campaign with 33 home runs, 30th in the league.
- The right-hander has faced the Guardians one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-19 with three RBI in five innings.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 2.72 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings over seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing batters.
- Allen is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this outing.
- Allen is trying for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.
Logan Allen vs. Twins
- He will face off against a Twins team that is batting .233 as a unit (23rd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .403 (17th in the league) with 76 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).
- In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Allen has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.588 WHIP while his opponents are batting .292.
