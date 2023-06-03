Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez (.353 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Reds Player Props
|Brewers vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Reds
|Brewers vs Reds Odds
|Brewers vs Reds Prediction
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 40 hits, batting .238 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Tellez has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this year (63.5%), including seven multi-hit games (13.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (11.5%).
- He has scored in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|29
|18 (78.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (51.7%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.2%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Ashcraft (3-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.55 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.55), 64th in WHIP (1.491), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.