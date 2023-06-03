Darin Ruf Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .200 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Darin Ruf and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Darin Ruf At The Plate
- Ruf is batting .224 with three doubles and eight walks.
- Ruf has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 20 games this season.
- Ruf has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of 20 games so far this year.
Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.333
|AVG
|.182
|.385
|OBP
|.357
|.417
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.96).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (70 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.55), 64th in WHIP (1.491), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
