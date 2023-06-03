The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while hitting .233.
  • Anderson has gotten a hit in 31 of 55 games this year (56.4%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (18.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 17 games this season (30.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 22 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.242 AVG .234
.329 OBP .311
.532 SLG .297
8 XBH 3
5 HR 0
14 RBI 6
24/7 K/BB 18/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 28
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.7%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (39.3%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (70 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ashcraft (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.55 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 5.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.491 WHIP ranks 64th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 56th.
