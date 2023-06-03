Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Reds on June 3, 2023
Player props are listed for Christian Yelich and Jonathan India, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Colin Rea Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Rea Stats
- The Brewers will send Colin Rea (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Rea has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Rea Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 23
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Royals
|May. 14
|3.2
|6
|4
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 10
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|at Giants
|May. 6
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 51 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.352/.399 on the season.
- Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with seven walks.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBI (40 total hits).
- He's slashing .238/.323/.488 so far this year.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
India Stats
- India has 60 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.368/.431 so far this season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 59 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .286/.355/.495 so far this year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
