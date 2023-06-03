Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will look to knock off Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 11th in MLB play with 66 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.377).

The Brewers have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.228).

Milwaukee ranks 25th in runs scored with 226 (four per game).

The Brewers' .305 on-base percentage is 24th in MLB.

The Brewers' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.288).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers are sending Colin Rea (2-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Rea is trying to record his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Rea will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 frames per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran Luke Weaver 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles - Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish

