Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Graham Ashcraft on the hill for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Reds have -105 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been set at 10.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -115 -105 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Brewers are 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Milwaukee's past three games has been 9.3, a span in which the Brewers and their opponents have finished under every time.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 16 of the 29 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (55.2%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Milwaukee has a 16-13 record (winning 55.2% of its games).

The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Milwaukee has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 24 of those games (24-31-2).

The Brewers have put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-12 14-15 13-11 17-16 21-16 9-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.