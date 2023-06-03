Brewers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (26-31) and the Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Reds coming out on top. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.
The Brewers will call on Colin Rea (2-3) against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (3-3).
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 1-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Brewers are 2-5-0 against the spread.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 16 (55.2%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee is 16-13 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 226 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 30
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 31
|@ Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Julio Teheran vs Alek Manoah
|June 1
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Kevin Gausman
|June 2
|@ Reds
|W 5-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Williamson
|June 3
|@ Reds
|-
|Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 4
|@ Reds
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|June 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Luke Weaver
|June 6
|Orioles
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
|June 7
|Orioles
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
|June 8
|Orioles
|-
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Bradish
