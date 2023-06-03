Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (26-31) and the Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Reds coming out on top. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.

The Brewers will call on Colin Rea (2-3) against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (3-3).

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Brewers are 2-5-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 16 (55.2%) of those contests.

Milwaukee is 16-13 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 226 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

Brewers Schedule