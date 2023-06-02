William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .242 with eight doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 28 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In six games this season, he has gone deep (14.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 17 times this year (39.5%), including one multi-run game.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 23 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings