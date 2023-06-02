Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Tyrone Taylor (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Read More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .160 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- This year, Taylor has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in four of 23 games so far this season.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.273
|AVG
|.167
|.273
|OBP
|.158
|.273
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 69 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Williamson (0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.02, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
