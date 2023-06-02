Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Brosseau -- with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau has two doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .221.
- Brosseau has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in four games this season (16.0%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Brosseau has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this year (16.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.241
|AVG
|.200
|.241
|OBP
|.310
|.345
|SLG
|.520
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|7/0
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Reds' 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williamson (0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.02, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
