Darin Ruf Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Darin Ruf -- hitting .200 with a double and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Darin Ruf At The Plate
- Ruf is hitting .229 with three doubles and seven walks.
- In nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), Ruf has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 19 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Ruf has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in three of 19 games so far this season.
Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.333
|AVG
|.182
|.385
|OBP
|.357
|.417
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 69 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
