Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .347, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .397.
- In 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%) Yelich has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (11.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.2% of his games this season, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 22.6%.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 5.02 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
