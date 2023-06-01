On Thursday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while hitting .239.
  • Anderson has gotten a hit in 30 of 53 games this year (56.6%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (18.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 17 games this season (32.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 21 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.242 AVG .234
.329 OBP .311
.532 SLG .297
8 XBH 3
5 HR 0
14 RBI 6
24/7 K/BB 18/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 26
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.5%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 17th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
