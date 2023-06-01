Freddy Peralta gets the nod on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays and Bo Bichette on Thursday at 1:07 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .380 this season.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 220 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Brewers rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee has an eight K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.295 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (5-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Peralta has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Giants L 15-1 Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran Luke Weaver 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson

