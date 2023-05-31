The Milwaukee Brewers, including Darin Ruf (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with a double and three walks), battle starting pitcher Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Darin Ruf At The Plate

  • Ruf is batting .229 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • Ruf has gotten a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 19 games this year.
  • Ruf has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of 19 games so far this season.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.333 AVG .182
.385 OBP .357
.417 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 11
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
  • The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (73 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.53, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
