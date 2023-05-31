William Contreras rides a two-game homer streak into the Milwaukee Brewers' (28-26) game versus the Toronto Blue Jays (29-26) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday, at Rogers Centre.

The probable starters are Alek Manoah (1-5) for the Blue Jays and Julio Teheran (0-1) for the Brewers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-5, 5.53 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

The Brewers will look to Teheran (0-1) to open the game and make his second start this season.

In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .211 against him this season. He has a 1.80 ERA and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings over his one appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah

Manoah (1-5) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed three hits in three innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 5.53, a 1.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.789.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 11 starts, Manoah has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.