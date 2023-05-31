Brewers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (29-26) and the Milwaukee Brewers (28-26) facing off at Rogers Centre in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on May 31.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Alek Manoah (1-5) versus the Brewers and Julio Teheran (0-1).
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Brewers' ATS record is 2-4-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).
- The Brewers have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (48%) in those contests.
- Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (216 total runs).
- Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 25
|Giants
|L 5-0
|Julio Teheran vs Scott Alexander
|May 26
|Giants
|L 15-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Alex Wood
|May 27
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Logan Webb
|May 28
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 30
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 31
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Alek Manoah
|June 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Kevin Gausman
|June 2
|@ Reds
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Williamson
|June 3
|@ Reds
|-
|Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 4
|@ Reds
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|June 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Luke Weaver
