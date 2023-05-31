Wednesday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (29-26) and the Milwaukee Brewers (28-26) facing off at Rogers Centre in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on May 31.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Alek Manoah (1-5) versus the Brewers and Julio Teheran (0-1).

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

MLB Network

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Brewers' ATS record is 2-4-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (48%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (216 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule