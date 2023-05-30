The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .171 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • This season, Taylor has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 21 games (47.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored in four games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.273 AVG .167
.273 OBP .158
.273 SLG .333
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
1/0 K/BB 2/0
2 SB 1
10 GP 11
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
