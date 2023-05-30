Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 30 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with two RBI) against the Giants.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is batting .330 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Miller has picked up a hit in 27 of 36 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (11.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Miller has driven in a run in 11 games this season (30.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 38.9% of his games this year (14 of 36), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.241 AVG .345
.313 OBP .333
.276 SLG .414
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
4/3 K/BB 4/0
1 SB 2
Home Away
20 GP 16
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (87.5%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (5-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 51 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .279 batting average against him.
