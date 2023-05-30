Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Michael Brosseau (.174 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brosseau? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau is hitting .227 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- This season, Brosseau has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 24 games (54.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (16.7%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.241
|AVG
|.200
|.241
|OBP
|.310
|.345
|SLG
|.520
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|7/0
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.