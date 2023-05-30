After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Darin Ruf and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Darin Ruf At The Plate

Ruf is batting .256 with three doubles and seven walks.

In nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), Ruf has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this season.

Ruf has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .333 AVG .182 .385 OBP .357 .417 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 10 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings