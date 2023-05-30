On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .405, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (26.0%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 32.0% of his games this season, Yelich has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 24 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 23 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings