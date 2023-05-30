On Tuesday, Brian Anderson (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .244.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games this year, and 4% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has an RBI in 17 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings