The Toronto Blue Jays (28-26) and Milwaukee Brewers (28-25) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET. The Blue Jays are coming off a series victory over the Twins, and the Brewers a series loss to the Giants.

The Blue Jays will call on Yusei Kikuchi (5-2) against the Brewers and Adrian Houser (1-0).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (5-2, 4.56 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (1-0, 2.25 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers will send Houser (1-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.

Houser has one quality start under his belt this year.

Houser will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging five innings per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi (5-2) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts, Kikuchi has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.