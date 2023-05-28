On Sunday, Tyrone Taylor (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has three doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .182.
  • This season, Taylor has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 20 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.273 AVG .167
.273 OBP .158
.273 SLG .333
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
1/0 K/BB 2/0
2 SB 1
Home Away
9 GP 11
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Giants will send Cobb (4-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.17), 48th in WHIP (1.310), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
