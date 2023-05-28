On Sunday, Tyrone Taylor (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has three doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .182.

This season, Taylor has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 20 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .273 AVG .167 .273 OBP .158 .273 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 2/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 9 GP 11 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

